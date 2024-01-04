Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 811 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $303.54. 335,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.