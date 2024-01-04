Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,255. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

