Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,269. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

