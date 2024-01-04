Prosperity Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWV traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,605. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.59 and a twelve month high of $275.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.