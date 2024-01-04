Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Down 0.8%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.90. 3,194,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,398,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Prosus Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

