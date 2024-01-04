Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
