PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $166.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

