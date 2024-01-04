Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PEG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

