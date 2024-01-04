Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PEG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

