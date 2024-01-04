PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

NYSE PHM opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

