PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.13. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.