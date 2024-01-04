Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

