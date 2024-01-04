Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.48 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.04. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.