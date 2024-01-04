Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

