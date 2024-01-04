Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Cut by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$137.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.09 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

