Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Cut by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.