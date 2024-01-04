Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $105.69

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.69, but opened at $102.22. Qorvo shares last traded at $102.02, with a volume of 197,111 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

View Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

