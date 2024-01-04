QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

