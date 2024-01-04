QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $136.43 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.