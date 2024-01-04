Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.08. 354,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,196,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,083,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,005. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

