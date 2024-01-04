Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. 265,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
The company has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a PE ratio of -36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.
Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
