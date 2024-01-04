Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,998,000 after purchasing an additional 304,646 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

