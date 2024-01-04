Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.