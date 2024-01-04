Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

