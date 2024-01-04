Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

