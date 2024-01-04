Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.52 and its 200 day moving average is $211.21.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.