Redwood Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $244.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

