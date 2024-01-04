Redwood Investments LLC Invests $790,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

