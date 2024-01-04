Redwood Investments LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $281.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $314.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

ASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

