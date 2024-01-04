Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

