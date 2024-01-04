REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $31.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

