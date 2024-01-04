Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,104,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 589,329 shares.The stock last traded at $39.40 and had previously closed at $38.70.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($37.12) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

