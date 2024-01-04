Remington Resources (CVE:RGM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Remington Resources Inc (CVE:RGM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Remington Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593,340.00 and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Remington Resources Company Profile

Remington Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Blunt claims located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Goldera Resources Inc and changed its name to Remington Resources Inc in April 2006.

