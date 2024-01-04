Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.1 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

