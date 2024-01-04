Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 4.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 435,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS BMAY opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.