Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $79.30 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 941,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $79,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

