Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.