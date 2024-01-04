Reviewing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $13.65 million 0.30 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.06 Mogo $53.03 million 0.87 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.62

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akerna and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.02%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03% Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mogo beats Akerna on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from various fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

