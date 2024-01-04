Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $484,176.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $211,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,742,725.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,663 shares of company stock worth $2,832,491. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,271 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,137 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.