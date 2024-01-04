Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.