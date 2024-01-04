Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 321,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

