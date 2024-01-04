Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 845,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,469 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

