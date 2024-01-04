Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,691,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

