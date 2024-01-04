Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $7.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,617 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

