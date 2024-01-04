Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $303.93 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

