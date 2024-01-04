Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $620.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,049. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.