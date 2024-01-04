Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.