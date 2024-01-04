RPM International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in RPM International by 2,362.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

