RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.