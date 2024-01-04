RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 1,577,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.