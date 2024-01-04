RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 5.8%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 247,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 390,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $924,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,549.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

